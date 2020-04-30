Lockdown has hit the state power sector: Power Minister Nitin Raut

The lockdown has resulted in a major setback for the power sector of the state, as its demand has reduced by 10,000 MW. The department has been grappling with a severe financial crisis and has knocked at the centre’s door for funds.

While addressing a digital press conference, Power Minister Nitin Raut said that electricity should be included in the Essential Commodity Act. “This will help us get financial help for the revival of the sector,” he stated. Before the lockdown, the demand for power was around 22,000 MW. However, it reduced to 12,000 MW after the law was enforced. “After the central government allowed industries to start functioning on Wednesday, it has reached 18,000 MW,” he added.

“Though there is less demand, we have kept our gas-based power centre ready for any sudden increase in the demand. Coal-based projects take time to meet a sudden increase in demand,” he said.

He also claimed that his decision to slash electricity rates will boost industrial and business growth. “For the benefit of common consumers, we have decided to allow them to pay the March month electricity bill till May 15 and April month bill till May 31,” he stated.

The bills during the lockdown period will be average as the meter reading has stopped. There will be no disconnection during this period. The difference between the actual bill and average bill will be later adjusted or recovered.

Package for electricity

Raut has demanded a special economic package for the power sector to assist it financially during the lockdown period. A demand has also been made to include electricity on the list of essential commodities by the center, as this will help get funds from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF).

“Mahavitaran is purchasing power from private and public sector generators to supply uninterrupted power to the consumers during the lockdown period. The lockdown bill recovery from consumers is very low. As a consequence, Mahavitaran is facing difficulty in making payment for power purchase. During such a situation, the center should help the Mahavitaran,” he added.