Lockdown 4.0: No reprieve? No problem, Manic traffic on Monday

Mumbai: Heavy traffic congestion was reported on both, the Western and Eastern Express Highways (WEH) on Monday, as Mumbaikars stepped into Lockdown 4.0.

Taking advantage of the fact that there was not much clarity on the new rules and relaxations in the latest lockdown extension, scores of vehicles, both two- and four-wheelers, thronged the streets as if it were any other pre-lockdown day, leading to snarls and delays of at least 20 minutes.

There was an increase in the number of vehicles on the WEH, EEH and the Sion Panvel highway on Monday morning. A traffic official said congestion was reported in parts of Andheri, Goregaon, Malad and Kurla, while in some areas, traffic jams were caused by police barricades.

However, police sources claimed that private vehicles on roads belonged to essential service providers, which eventually led to traffic snarls on Monday.