Lockdown 4.0: Govt prepares road map on relaxing green and orange zones

The Maharashtra Government will further tighten the curbs in red zones, including Mumbai, Pune, Malegaon, Nagpur, and Aurangabad as well as containment areas in the fourth phase of the lockdown set till May 31. However, the government is planning to open up economic activities in orange zones, excluding containment areas, and green zones without opening up the district borders. The road map was discussed in this regard at the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and attended by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar, state cabinet ministers and bureaucrats. The government has forwarded its views on extending the lockdown to the centre.

Individual shops, registration of cars and sale, registration of properties and industrial activities will restart from May 18 in green zones and in orange zones, excluding containment areas. Already the state-run Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation has issued licences to 66,000 industries, while 38,000 have started functioning in the state. Around 10 lakh workers joined the workforce. During lockdown 4.0, more such units will be allowed to reopen in green and orange zones, excluding containment areas.

Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope, who was present at the meeting chaired by the CM, said the orange zone comprising 16 districts shops and establishments will be allowed to reopen in a staggered manner. “Shops and establishments may initially function between 7 am and 2pm. Later, they may operate fully. There are no restrictions in the green zone comprising six districts. However, in both orange and green zones the district borders will continue to shut till further orders,’’ he noted.

Tope informed that Pune is completely under the red zone, but in the adjoining areas, the industrial units have restarted. Similarly, in Pimpri Chinchwad, Ranjangaon, Indapur, Baramati, Jejuri, Talegaon-Chakan, automobile, auto ancillaries, manufacturing and engineering have reopened. With the resumption of these activities, the government will get revenue, which has come to a halt during the lockdown.