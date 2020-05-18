Lockdown 4.0: Citizens' Monday blues lead to heavy traffic congestion 

Mumbai: Heavy traffic congestion was reported on both, Western Express Highway (WEH) and Eastern Express Highway (EEH) on Monday as Mumbaikars stepped out during the fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown. With not much clarity on the new rules and relaxations given in the latest lockdown extension, scores of vehicles, both two-wheeler and four-wheeler, thronged the streets as if it was any other day, leading to a traffic congestion and delay of at least 20 minutes.