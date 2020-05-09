Lockdown 3.0: Want to travel? Here's how to apply for e-pass in Maharashtra

India was recently entered into the third phase of lockdown, the government has removed certain restrictions such as people are now allowed out of their home between 7am to 7pm.

Even Maharashtra government has given permission to persons stranded in the outer district or state to go to their own district by getting a proper travel pass. For which, the state government has launched an exclusive website to issue e-passes to people. So if anyone wants to enter or exit Maharashtra, then they must first register on the official website for e-pass.

How to apply for e-pass in Maharashtra

Visit the official website: https://covid19.mhpolice.in/

Fill the details such as - name, mobile number, date of birth/age, address, area for which e-pass needed, etc.

Upload ID Proof, Photo of applicant, Vehicle Type & Vehicle Type & Vehicle No., Medical Document and click on submit

Click on the Submit button to apply for a travel pass.

After the verification and approval by the concerned departments, you can download the e-pass using the token ID

The e-pass will contain your details, vehicle number, validity and a QR code.

Keep a soft / hard copy with you while traveling and show it to the police when asked

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,981 and the number of cases climbed to 59,662 in the country on Saturday, registering an increase of 95 deaths and 3,320 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry.

A total 95 deaths were reported since Friday morning, of which 37 in Maharashtra, 24 in Gujarat, nine in West Bengal, seven in Madhya Pradesh, four each from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, three from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and two from Delhi and one each from Punjab and Haryana.