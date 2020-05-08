Lockdown 3.0: Stranded migrants to be screened before travel

The Maharashtra government, on Thursday, amended the lockdown guidelines, whereby it has deleted the provision mentioned in its May 1 order that a certificate of a ‘registered medical practitioner’ for the person wishing to travel, stating he/she does not have influenza like symptoms, will be sufficient.

Instead, the amended order issued by Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta said, “Migrants and stranded people desirous to travel to their home state would be screened at the start of the journey by use of digital thermometer and symptomatic examination. This will be done free of cost through medical officers of the government and municipal corporation or by hiring the services of registered medical practitioners by the latter.’’ In the May 1 order, it was stated that ‘separate screening will not be required’.

Further, the government, in its amended order, said the medical person in charge will issue a single list of all the passengers indicating that they have been screened and found to be not displaying any influenza-like illness. “There will be no need for an individual certificate and a certification of passengers manifest shall suffice,’’ it added.

The government issued an amended order today in view of the strong conditions laid down by several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Punjab on the movement of migrant workers. These states have insisted that the Maharashtra government and its authorities should focus on proper medical tests, swab tests, screening and checking of all the migrants travelling.

As per the standard operating procedure issued by the state government, no movement would be permitted into or outside Maharashtra, unless the group of stranded people has obtained a letter from the appropriate district collector or the director of the state disaster management. Further, no group of persons would be allowed to leave unless they have an appropriate letter from the state or district authority.

Additional chief secretary Nitin Kareer and principal secretary Rajiv Mittal are coordinating with states for an early shifting of stranded migrant workers to their home states. So far, more than 40,000 migrant workers have been sent in trains.