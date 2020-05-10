Lockdown 3.0 in Thane: Policeman accepts bribe from drivers who are ferrying migrant labourers; watch video

At night, on May 8, 400-500 migrants labourers from Mithpada and Latif compound area were loaded in about ten vehicles.

A policeman stopped and checked each and every vehicle and accepted bribe from them.

The city of Bhiwandi is known for its powerlooms but amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the handloom unit and dyeing units are completely shut down. Over 45 days have passed, the migrants have broken their patience as they neither have money nor jobs.

They were offered to be dropped to their hometowns located in Allahabad, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh. Reportedly, a sum of Rs 3,000 was taken from them for ferrying them to their homes.

The policeman without taking any action, let them go to their hometown, while completely flouting the lockdown norms.