Lockdown 3.0 in Mumbai: Will electric and hardware stores be open in maximum city?

Notably, on Tuesday night, Pardeshi issued a notification revoking permission granted to liquor shops, which will remain shut until further orders.

Under the revised rules, ‘no such permission for opening of five shops which are non-essential to be given and the senior Police inspectors will ensure compliance of these orders in toto.’

Earlier, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday clarified that all shops and markets, which are allowed to open, will remain open to their stipulated operational days and timing between 7 am and 7 pm.

The government has directed the local administration not to lay down any other conditions and curbs in their functioning as permitted under the revised lockdown 3.0 guidelines issued on May 2 and 3. Issuing the clarification, Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta said, ‘’It is very necessary to ensure smooth and seamless availability of supplies.

Regulating the markets and shops with various restrictions such as specific days, timings, entry points is proving counter-productive and it is seen to be attracting crowd due to uncertainty. Therefore, all authorities should ensure that all shops and markets will remain open between 7 am and 7 pm as permitted under the revised guidelines,’’ said Mehta.

However, the government has said that municipal commissioner of corporations of Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune Metropolitan Region and Nagpur, Aurangabad and Nashik and collectors in rest of the areas have been authorized to regulate days and timing of shops and markets if there is a need.