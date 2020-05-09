Lockdown 3.0 in Mumbai: HC asks Commissioner to consider permitting man to drive to Karnataka to look after pregnant wife

The Bombay High Court has ordered city's top cop to consider the application moved by a man seeking to drive from Mumbai to Karnataka, in his private vehicle. The man, who is stuck in Mumbai owing to the suddenly announced lockdown, seeks to travel to Vijayapura in Karnataka to look after his wife, who is expected to deliver their first baby.
The bench of Justice Bharati Dangre has orderer Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, to consider permitting Dawalmalik Maranbasari, a resident of Vijayapura, Karnataka.
According to Maranbasari, he had been to Mumbai for an official work, along with his nephew, for a period of three days. However, they got stranded due to the announcement of lockdown.
In his plea, Maranbasari stated that his wife was expected to deliver their baby on May 9 and thus sought permission to travel via road, to Karnataka in his vehicle. He claimed that there was no one in his family to look after his wife, apart from his parents, both of whom are senior citizens.
He further highlighted the fact that he was the only earning member in his family.
During the course of the hearing, the government counsel apprised the bench of the fact that Maranbasari had last month made a similar plea before the authorities, who rejected it. The counsel further stated that Commissioner of Police, Mumbai is the concerned authority, who can grant permission on such a plea.
Accordingly, Justice Dangre ordered the top cop to consider afresh, the application, if any is made by Maranbasari, and also to consider granting him permission to drive to Karnataka.
