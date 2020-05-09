Lockdown 3.0 in Mumbai: HC asks Commissioner to consider permitting man to drive to Karnataka to look after pregnant wife

The Bombay High Court has ordered city's top cop to consider the application moved by a man seeking to drive from Mumbai to Karnataka, in his private vehicle. The man, who is stuck in Mumbai owing to the suddenly announced lockdown, seeks to travel to Vijayapura in Karnataka to look after his wife, who is expected to deliver their first baby.

The bench of Justice Bharati Dangre has orderer Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, to consider permitting Dawalmalik Maranbasari, a resident of Vijayapura, Karnataka.

According to Maranbasari, he had been to Mumbai for an official work, along with his nephew, for a period of three days. However, they got stranded due to the announcement of lockdown.