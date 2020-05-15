Lockdown 3.0 in Mira Bhayandar: 2 constables from Navghar police station suspended for extorting money from chemist

A week after they came under the scanner of investigations, for their involvement in extorting money from a medical store owner in Bhayandar, two police constables attached to the Navghar police station were suspended, while their two colleagues were shunted out to the police headquarters in Thane for their alleged role in the misdemeanor amid the ongoing lockdown.

The suspended constables have been identified as Kiran Ghuge and Amol Raul. The action followed in response to a complaint filed by Ramfer Shuukla who runs Darshan Chemist- a medical store in the Navghar Road area of Bhayandar (east).

The rogue cops first sent a person to buy an energy drink on May 6 and later demanded Rs 1 lakh from the store owner and his brother for not filing a case in context to selling prohibited substance during the lockdown period, which could lead to their arrest for at least 3 months.