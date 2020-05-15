Lockdown 3.0 in Mira Bhayandar: 2 constables from Navghar police station suspended for extorting money from chemist

A week after they came under the scanner of investigations, for their involvement in extorting money from a medical store owner in Bhayandar, two police constables attached to the Navghar police station were suspended, while their two colleagues were shunted out to the police headquarters in Thane for their alleged role in the misdemeanor amid the ongoing lockdown.
The suspended constables have been identified as Kiran Ghuge and Amol Raul. The action followed in response to a complaint filed by Ramfer Shuukla who runs Darshan Chemist- a medical store in the Navghar Road area of Bhayandar (east).
The rogue cops first sent a person to buy an energy drink on May 6 and later demanded Rs 1 lakh from the store owner and his brother for not filing a case in context to selling prohibited substance during the lockdown period, which could lead to their arrest for at least 3 months.
The cops teamed up with their colleagues and also tried to forcibly remove the finger ring of the terrified complainant who coughed up Rs 20,000 to secure his release, but informed SP Dr Shivaji Rathod about the incident.
Sensing the gravity of the allegations, Dr Rathod ordered a probe led by Sub Divisional Police Officer Shashikant Bhosale.
“Yes, based on the findings of the probe report, two constables have been suspended while two other cops have been shunted to the headquarters,” confirmed Dr Rathod while sending out a message that nonsense will not be tolerated.
As the entire country has been expressing gratitude to the police personnel for their relentless battle against coronavirus, some rogue cops have embarrassed the entire force with their corrupt practices. Several social organisations and local trade associations’ had been demanding strict disciplinary action against erring police personnel for turning the Navghar police station into a hafta collection center.
