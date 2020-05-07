Lockdown 3.0 in Maharashtra: 13.82 lakh litre liquor worth Rs 48.14 crore sold on Thursday

Meanwhile, Social activist Anna Hazare on Thursday criticised the Maharashtra government for allowing liquor shops to re-open during the lockdown, and called the decision as "insensible and inappropriate".

In a statement, Hazare said, "Day by day, the COVID-19 infection is increasing in the country and unfortunately Maharashtra is topping the list. It has been noticed that due to lockdown, it was possible to contain the spread of the virus to some extent."

"People should not be allowed to go out except for buying essential things. However, the state government allowed the liquor shops to remain open and as a result, long queues outside these outlets were observed," he said.