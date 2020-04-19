Lockdown 2.0: Maharashtra govt to provide financial aid of Rs 2000 to construction workers

In a significant move, the Maharashtra government will deposit Rs 2,000 each directly in the bank accounts of 12 lakh plus registered building and other construction workers amid the coronavirus lockdown. FPJ broke the story two days ago.
The government will spend about Rs 250 crore for this purpose from the Labour Welfare Fund. Maharashtra Labour Minister Dilip Walse Patil said the registered building and other construction workers have no work because of the lockdown.
“These workers are currently staying at the construction sites or in various camps. They are not getting their daily wages. They are passing through a difficult phase and, therefore, the government decided to transfer through DBT mode Rs 2,000 each in the bank accounts of 12 lakh plus building and other construction workers,’’ he noted.
Walse-Patil said the cess is collected from the developer while granting building permission and it was deposited in the Labour Welfare Fund. The government spends money for varied welfare schemes for such workers.
As reported by FPJ, the proposal was pending since March 24 as the government was unable to arrive at a decision. Initially, the government had proposed to give Rs 5,000 in two installments of Rs 2,500 each to the 12 lakh plus registered building and construction workers in the state.
However, it was opposed by few departments citing that the government may have to meet demands from other sections. Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Dr Neelam Gorhe was actively pursuing the matter with the state government for an early decision.
However, finally CM Uddhav Thackeray and Dy CM Ajit Pawar gave approval to the revised proposal of payment of Rs 2,000 moved by Walse Patil. Dr Gorhe thanked the government but hoped that these workers will get more financial aid in due course of time
