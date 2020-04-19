Lockdown 2.0: Maharashtra govt to provide financial aid of Rs 2000 to construction workers

In a significant move, the Maharashtra government will deposit Rs 2,000 each directly in the bank accounts of 12 lakh plus registered building and other construction workers amid the coronavirus lockdown. FPJ broke the story two days ago.

The government will spend about Rs 250 crore for this purpose from the Labour Welfare Fund. Maharashtra Labour Minister Dilip Walse Patil said the registered building and other construction workers have no work because of the lockdown.

“These workers are currently staying at the construction sites or in various camps. They are not getting their daily wages. They are passing through a difficult phase and, therefore, the government decided to transfer through DBT mode Rs 2,000 each in the bank accounts of 12 lakh plus building and other construction workers,’’ he noted.