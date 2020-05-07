Locally ‘unlinked’ cases from new areas worry MBMC

Thirteen of the 41 new positive cases detected in the past one week are linked to close contacts of previous positive cases, while 27 cases are unlinked and have been reported from new localities. However, a couple of new patients are said to be contacts of those having links with positive cases in Mumbai-based hospitals and departments.

Apart from rigid containment exercises and other sanitizing measures, the MBMC has initiated an aggressive contact tracing campaign to contain the spread of the infection. Meanwhile, six new cases were detected on Thursday. With the latest additions, the total number of Covid-19 cases registered by the by the civic body has now climbed to 202. 127 people have so far recovered from the infection, bringing down the number of active patients to 68.

A total of 1300 swab samples had been sent for testing, out of which 202 turned out to be positive, 1004 negative while 94 reports were awaited. 1465 people in the twin-city are under quarantine. Unfortunately, seven patients have lost their lives while undergoing treatment for the infection.