Loan sharks deposit money into a woman's account, demand more and threaten to post her altered photos if she denies

In the most recent way of fraud, the cyber crooks allegedly deposited money in a woman's account and then demanded more than the amount, claiming it was a loan. When she refused, the loan sharks shared a morphed obscene picture of her and threatened to circulate it to all her contacts.

According to the Vasai police, on October 10, the complainant, a 37-year-old woman from Vasai who works in a private company, received Rs. 1540 in her bank account in two transactions. The complainant assumed that the said money could be an incentive from her office and she spent the money.

Later, she was baffled as she received calls demanding she repay the loan. She was shocked as she had not taken any loans, but since she used the credited money, she returned the money to the loan sharks. Still, the crook forced her to pay more money.

Four days later, the victim received a message from an unknown WhatsApp number informing her that she had to repay the loan that she had taken. When she denied it, the crook then shared two transaction details with the victim. Seeing it, the victim realised that the said money was not her incentive. The fraudster then shared a UPI ID with the victim, asking her to make the payment. The victim then made the payment.



After some time, the victim received a message from another number asking her to repay the loan. The victim then responded to the said message, stating that she had repaid the loan and also sharing the transaction details. The fraudster then told the victim that the UPI ID on which she had made the payment was not right and asked her to make the payment. This time, the victim did not make the payment.

On October 15, the victim received another message from another unknown number, which contained a morphed photograph of her and her contact list and threatened to circulate it with all those on the list, police said.



The victim then informed her family about her ordeal and then lodged a complaint with the police on Saturday. The police have registered a case under sections 66E (violation of privacy) and 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act. The police are probing if the victim had unknowingly clicked on any suspicious link because of which the fraudsters got access to her phone details.

