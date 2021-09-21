Loan facility to pay EMD for applicants under special housing scheme for COVID warriors and uniformed personnel

Mumbai: There is good news for COVID warriors and uniformed personnel applying for CIDCO’s housing scheme as they can get a loan for the earnest money deposit (EMD) required to pay while applying for the scheme. The planning agency agreed with its empaneled bank to provide financial assistance. This decision is beneficial for applicants who are facing financial problems due to the pandemic.

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, vice chairman and managing director of CIDCO, said, "CIDCO took this positive step for easy management of EMD by the applicants. Applicants should avail the benefits of this facility as per their needs, and fulfill their dream of owning a home."

CIDCO launched a special housing scheme for COVID warriors and uniformed personnel on August 15, 2021, that comprises 4,488 houses in five nodes of Navi Mumbai such as Taloja, Kalamboli, Kharghar, Ghansoli, and Dronagiri. Among these houses, 1088 houses were developed for the Economically Weaker Section under the PMAY scheme and the remaining 3,400 houses were developed for the General category.

The EMD Rs. 2 lakhs for Economically Weaker Section and Rs. 2.5 lakhs for the general category are applicable. The final date for payment of EMD and submission of documents was September 9, 2021, however, it has been already extended till October 7 as requested by the applicants.

CIDCO approached its empaneled banks and suggested they make arrangements for providing financial assistance to applicants for the payment of the EMD amount. These empaneled banks gave a positive response in assisting applicants in this matter. The list of impaneled banks is published on the scheme website https://lottery.cidcoindia.com

“CIDCO has clarified that it will play no role in the transactions between the applicants and the banks in this regard and the applicants should carry out transactions at their responsibility,” said a CIDCO official.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 07:19 PM IST