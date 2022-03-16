Lives of 62 people saved by RPF personnel as part of mission 'Jeevan Raksha' in February

Under mission “Jeevan Raksha” the Railway Protection Force personnel, risking their own lives saved 62 (35 Male + 27 Female) during the month of February 2022 and 114 lives during 2022.

Children in distress coming in contact with railways are vulnerable to being exploited or trafficked. Transportation of victim child precedes the stage of exploitation. Once the child is exploited, no measure of rehabilitation, however effective, can obliterate the scars on his/her psyche caused by exploitation. RPF is positioned strategically to secure the child before he/she falls into the hands of exploiters. To leverage the strategic positioning of RPF for child protection and rescue, it has launched “Operation Nanhe Fariste”.

RPF undertook the noble cause of identifying and rescuing children in need of care and protection who are lost/separated from their families due to various reasons. During the month of February 2022, 1,156 children (787 Boys + 369 Girls) in need of care and protection who came in contact with Indian Railways were rescued the follow-up action in coordination with the NGOs. They have rescued 1,488 boys and 713 girls (A total of 2,201 minors) were rescued by RPF in 2022.

RPF personnel especially ladies RPF personnel, who currently form about 9% of total strength, go out of the way to help pregnant women, who go into labour during their train journeys, in childbirth under “Operation Matrishakti”. During the month of Feb-2022, lady RPF personnel provided assistance to 9 such women passengers and were instrumental in bringing their children to this beautiful world. They have provided help in 16 such cases in 2022.

Many passengers forget to take all their belongings in the rush to catch a train or leave the station. RPF personnel help in securing such belongings and restoring them to the rightful owners under “Operation Amanat”. RPF retrieved 1,746 passengers' belongings valued to the tune of more than Rs 2.93 Crores under this operation during the month of February 2022. In 2022, they have secured and returned left behind luggage to the tune of Rs 5.74 Crores to their rightful owners.

Peddling in Narcotics is a grave crime against the nation. RPF has taken a solemn pledge to do everything not to let Indian Railways become a conduit for narcotics smuggling. In order to focus attention on driving against the smuggling of narcotics through rail, RPF has launched “Operation NARCOS”. Under this operation, RPF has recovered Narcotic products valued at Rs. 2.28 Crores with the arrest of 67 Persons during the month of February 2022. The figure for seizure has crossed Rs 3.82 Crores with the arrest of 248 persons in the year 2022.

