Live: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's public rally at Santacruz

Raj Thackeray arrives at the venue

Public transport is horrible: Raj Thackeray

Public transport conditions is pathetic. Due to potholes and tree felling, many citizens have lost their lives. Who is responsible for this?

Who will you present your problems to? 

There is no opposition left. There is no one to whom you can approach with your problems and seek a solution.

I wish to be the strongest Opposition: Raj Thackeray

No one from the ruling party can question the government, only a leader from the opposition can. I hope of being the strongest Opposition, and want to question the government on its failures.

My leaders fighting the elections are strong enough to question the government: Raj Thackeray

My leaders are strong enough to question the government on people's behalf. I request you to give your votes to them. Thank you!

