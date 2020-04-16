Little late? Broadcast Editors' Association condemns ABP Majha journalist Rahul Kulkarni's arrest after he gets bail

On Thursday, The Broadcast Editors' Association (BEA) condemned the arrest of ABP Majha journalist Rahul Kulkarni.

In a letter, BEA President Supriya Prasad said that Kulkarni's arrest is a serious infringement on the right of freedom of speech and is an attack on the freedom of press. She urged the government to free him from all the charges.

"At the time when Journalists are playing a vital role during this global crisis, the arrest of Rahul Kulkarni is highly condemnable as it amounts to discouraging the media from keeping the public informed about the pandemic and about the government's response and plans to deal with it at different levels," she added.

The letter further added that the authorities across the country should ensure that the media's right to report freely and fearlessly is not compromised at any stage.

However, BEA's condemnation comes after Rahul Kulkarni was released on bail on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier, The Wire founder Siddharth Vardajaran also defended ABP Majha's reporter who had been arrested. Taking to Twitter, he had written, "“When ABP Majha reporter Rahul Kulkarni didn't mention Bandra or any train time for his story on the Railways's general plans for post-lockdown trains, how can he be blamed for the crowd of workers who flocked to that specific station desperate to get home?”