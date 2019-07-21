Liquor seizure: One more held

Mumbai: Turbhe MIDC Police have made a third arrest in connection with the seizure of illicit country liquor worth Rs 1.25 cr on July 10. According to police, on July 10, police had raided an abandoned company unit and seized 1,596 boxes containing over 55,584 bottles of country liquor.

Subsequently, Turbhe MIDC Police have arrested tempo driver Mukeshkumar Yadav (30) along with his aide Sony Shrivastav (30). Their interrogation revealed involvement of two others, after which Ganpat Solanki (40) was arrested. A search for the fourth accomplice is under way.