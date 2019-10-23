Likely to be a wet Diwali in Mumbai, adjoining areas

Mumbai: It is likely to be a wet Diwali in the city, as the rain seems loth to leave. For the third day in a row, Mumbai continued to receive post-monsoon showers and this pattern is likely to continue. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted moderate to heavy rainfall along with thundershowers until the weekend.

KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general, western region, IMD, said the reason for these showers is "cyclonic circulation and active weather systems in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal".

“The formation of a low pressure over the southeast Arabian Sea and the adjoining areas of Lakshadweep and East Central Arabian sea with cyclonic circulation will lead to moderate and scattered rainfall in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra,” he said.

Thundery activity with light to moderate rain may occur over the next two days, according to IMD officials. They have also issued a similar forecast for Palghar, Thane and Ratnagiri till Saturday.

“Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning at isolated places is very likely over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, along with squally weather along Maharashtra-Goa coast,” said an IMD official.

A welcome side-effect of this wet weather has been the perceptible drop in temperatures. The city’s maximum and minimum temperatures have dropped by four to six degrees Celsius. On Wednesday, the maximum temperatures recorded at Colaba and Santacruz were 32.1 degrees Celsius and 29.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

The minimum temperature recorded at both the observatory were around 23.5 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity were above 90 per cent.