Like you did for Narendra, give Devendra a second term: Modi

Mumbai: Addressing a rally at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to voters to give Devendra Fadnavis a second chance, he predicted Fadnavis would be the next CM. Further, he also said the first flight would take off from the Navi Mumbai international airport soon but refrained from giving a specific timeline.

“Last year, I was in Navi Mumbai for the foundation ceremony of the airport. Flights will soon take off from here,” he said.

He expressed full confidence that the BJP and the Shiv Sena would form the next government and predicted, the ruling parties may win more than 250 seats. Endorsing Fadnavis, the first BJP chief minister of Maharashtra seeking a second term, Modi said the former had played a vital role in the state’s growth.

“Maharashtra has a big contribution to the country’s development. Now, in creating a New India, the state has an important role. Just like you elected Narendra in Delhi for a second term, elect Devendra for a second term in the state. The Narendra-Devendra formula is a super-hit in terms of development, it is the double engine of development in Maharashtra,” he said.

“When Narendra and Devendra stand together, they are not one plus one equals two, but one plus one becoming eleven,” he said, fuzzing up mathematics to lavish praise on Fadnavis.

He said the coastal Konkan belt was emerging as the main pillar for the economy of a ‘new Maharashtra’ with a slew of ongoing infrastructure projects, including the Navi Mumbai airport, the Mumbai trans Harbour Link and metro rail. These upcoming projects will provide new facilities to the fast-urbanising coastal region that is one of the big pillars of the economy of New India, he said.