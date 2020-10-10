Lights. Camera. Theatre! Aadyam takes theatre online

With social distancing rules keeping the theatre spaces firmly shuttered, theatre artists are finding newer avenues to reach the audience. Aadyam, Aditya Birla Group’s theatre initiative is all set to go online this year with three recorded performances of its most popular recent plays, Bandish 20-20,000 Hz, I Don’t Like it, As You Like It and The Hound of Baskervilles.

“The whole theatre was facing challenges as it was shut” said Shernaz Patel, the returning artistic director of Aadyam. “Everyone had to quickly relearn and discover techniques to keep the process going in whatever form it took. Though the nature of theatre implies that we have to do everything live, we have found ways to keep it going through this transitional period.”

However, morphing the live experiences into screens, while staying true to the spirit of theatre, is no easy task. “We have a camera team working in conjunction with the directors so the theatrical vision is in no way compromised, yet it works interestingly on screens. Each play will have its own style and presentation on screen too, like they were on stage. Despite anticipations, people are very excited about doing the play on the stage with sets, costumes and fellow actors.”

Shernaz elaborates that unlike others, Aadyam would be shooting the whole plays with multi camera setup, on a set. “This way you are actually performing the play with your co-actors, addressing them, and not looking at a blank screen, simply imagining. This way, the people involved in the process have much more fun, which makes the product more appealing. However, it is still on screen, a theatre’s essence can really be back only when the world reopens,” she points out.

Talking about the selection criteria, Shernaz says: “All the three plays were already a part of Aadyam’s repertoire and will be performed again, where the cast for all three would remain the same. There were a lot of things to consider while picking the plays, like certain elderly actors did not wish to shoot, some actors weren’t in Bombay anymore, other times the old sets are broken. Despite these hindrances, we had quite a few plays which we could have looked at, but we felt these three were quite different from each other, making them a good fit. There is a good mix of languages, really good actors and everyone was very excited to see it all come together. No tweaks have been made to the play except the medium in which it is being performed. The actors however need to think of things like camera which they wouldn’t have before.”