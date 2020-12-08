Life term, Rs. 1 lakh fine for brutal murder

A sessions court on Tuesday sentenced a 43-year-old former restaurant manager to life imprisonment and imposed a total fine of Rs. 1,10,000 for the brutal murder in 2013 of a young fashion designer, a widow, whom he had a promised to marry, but no longer wanted to keep the promise.

As per the prosecution case, Prabhakar Shetty was the manager of a restaurant at Chembur Gymkhana, had been in a relationship with the victim for two years after they met in a long-distance train. He had taken money from her and promised to marry her, but was then engaged to get married to someone else.

On the night of 29 October, 2013, he had strangled the victim at his staff quarters and then chopped her body in the bathroom. As per the Chembur police’s case, he had used a one-foot long knife to dismember her body and stuffed her head in one plastic bag, her torso in another and limbs in yet another. He had then disposed of the bags at different spots in the city.

The victim Kanta Shetty’s sister had lodged a missing complaint and named the man as a suspect. Kanta and Prabhakar had been in a relationship after the former’s husband had died by suicide. The victim had a nine-year-old son when she was killed.

The court on Tuesday convicted him of the offence of murder as well as destruction of evidence. It has directed that once the fine amount is recovered, of it Rs. 1 lakh be paid to the son of Kanta.