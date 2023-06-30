'Lets Normalise Menstrual Hygiene', Ujaas Undertakes Year-long Campaign

Ujaas, an initiative by the Aditya Birla Education Trust, and the Association of State Medical Interns (ASMI), Maharashtra, have undertaken a yearlong campaign to promote menstrual health and hygiene awareness among girls aged 12 to 15 years.

This collaborative effort extends beyond their medical practice to include workshops conducted in schools across Mumbai. By taking the ‘Lets Normalise Menstrual Hygiene in India’ pledge, medical experts are committed to actively educating young women patients about menstrual hygiene, dispelling myths and fostering open dialogue on this important topic.

Early education to shape healthy habits

ASMI President Dr Ninad Pawar said, “Understanding the significance of early education in shaping healthy habits, the intern doctors associated with ASMI will deliver educational workshops and conduct interactive sessions organized by Ujaas to empower young girls and boys with knowledge about menstrual hygiene across Maharashtra,” he said.

Doctors will also join in spreading awareness

Advaitesha Birla, Sociopreneur and Ujaas Founder said, “With this collaboration, doctors, who are associated with ASMI, across the state will now join us to drive conversation on menstrual health and hygiene management. At Ujaas, we aim to create a society where menstrual health is prioritised, stigma is eliminated, and every woman receives the care and attention she rightfully deserves.”

At the grassroots, Ujaas works in ten districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Thane, Amravati, Washim, Yavatmal, Jalna, Sangli, Satara, Pune, Palgrah. In the last 18 months, 4,387 health awareness sessions have covered 523 schools and more than 24 lakh sanitary napkins have been distributed under the initiative.

