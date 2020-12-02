'Let Yogi try': Maha home minister says he is confident Mumbai film industry 'can't go elsewhere'

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said he is confident that the Mumbai film industry can't go elsewhere.
While speaking to news agency ANI on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meeting Bollywood actors, Anil Deshmukh said: "Over 100 years ago film industry was established here. I don’t think any other state could've provided the facilities that Mumbai has. We've better law & order. I'm confident the film Industry can't go elsewhere. Let him (UP CM) make efforts."
Adityanath had earlier unveiled an ambitious plan to set up a film city and rolled out an open offer to the film fraternity to come to Uttar Pradesh. The UP government earlier approved a proposal for setting up a film city in Sector 21 along the Yamuna Expressway in Gautam Buddh Nagar.
Earlier, Sanjay Raut had said that it is not easy to shift Mumbai's film city to another place. Speaking to media on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meeting Bollywood actors, Raut said, "I have seen Yogiji sitting in a suite of a big five-star hotel with Akshay Kumar. It is not easy to shift Mumbai's film city to another place. It has a long history and it is developed with a lot of hard work over the years."
"The film industry in south India is also big, there're film cities in West Bengal and Punjab too. Will Yogi Ji also visit these places and talk to directors/artists there or is he going to do so only in Mumbai?" Raut questioned Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.
Adityanath arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday for a series of meetings intended to sell the state as the new destination for business and investments besides Bollywood to Uttar Pradesh.
He met Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday night and discussed the latter's upcoming film 'Ram Setu'. According to the release issued by the UP's Information and Public Relations Department, the Chief Minister spoke at length to the 'Kesari' actor about the innumerable possibilities for film shoots in Uttar Pradesh.
"Under our state's Film Policy 2018, we are encouraging more activities related to films and their production. Local residents and actors also benefit from this as it would give them an opportunity to showcase their talent and have secure employment. We are ensuring that producers and filmmakers shooting in Uttar Pradesh are provided with all amenities and support," Adityanath was quoted as saying in the release.
(Inputs from ANI)
