Less than 2,000 Covid cases in Maharashtra

For the second consecutive day Maharashtra recorded less than 2,000 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with 1,927 new infections and 30 covid-19 deaths being reported in the last 24-hours, pushing the state's caseload to 20,30,274, with 51,139 fatalities till now. On the other hand, 4,011 patients were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, taking the overall number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 19,36,305.

Mumbai also reported less than 400 cases for the second day, with 334 new cases and seven deaths, increasing the total count to 3,09,631, with 11,366 fatalities. Meanwhile, the state and city now has 41,586 and 5,528 active cases respectively. However the recovery rate of Maharashtra and Mumbai stands at 95.37 per cent and 94 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.52 per cent and 3.67 per cent respectively.

Experts are not comfortable with the overall progress, saying that the state is still in a dangerous situation as cases are not going down. They further warned that this situation may change for the worse as people have become careless about following Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, head of the communicable diseases prevention control and technical committee of the state, said the picture is hopeful but no decline in cases also indicates that the state is yet to come out of danger. “Daily cases are hovering close to 3,000 since the past many days. The picture is hopeful. However, it also shows that we are still in a danger zone because the virus activity is stabilised, but cases are not reducing. We were expecting a decline and would be out of danger only if it starts happening,” he said.