Less than 1 lakh doses administered in Mumbai on Friday

For the second time in a row less than one lakh beneficiaries were vaccinated across Mumbai on Friday. According to the data, 93,556 registered beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, of which 68,752 had taken jab at civic-run centres, followed by 20,404 at the private centres and 4,400 were administered vaccines at state centres.

So far, 1.30 crore citizens have been vaccinated in the city since the mass Immunization drive started in January, of which 84.42 lakh have taken the first dose of COVID vaccine, while 45.63 lakh have taken both the doses.

Meanwhile for the third time BMC has organised a special session for women on Saturday, where women can walk into centres and take their jab.

Senior doctor said considering the challenges in the city and country, they have done very well when it comes to vaccination. India has good scope to ramp up infrastructure considering our skills at public vaccination are good owing to polio vaccination.

“By this pace, next year at this time we might have fully vaccinated our adult population. The scope of vaccination drive will increase with vaccines for children arriving, but that would not hinder the pace considering the experience of vaccinating children for polio," he said.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 02:07 AM IST