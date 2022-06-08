e-Paper Get App

Legislative Council polls: Maharashtra Congress fields Chandrakant Handore, Bhai Jagtap

Members of the state Legislative Assembly constitute the electoral college for these polls.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 03:06 PM IST
Chandrakant Handore, Bhai Jagtap | FPJ

Maharashtra Congress has fielded former Minister Chandrakant Handore and Mumbai unit chief Bhai Jagtap for the Maharashtra Legislative Council election on June 20.

Earlier today, the BJP declared names of five candidates for the upcoming polls to 10 seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, but former minister Pankaja Munde's name did not figure in the list.

The retiring members include Legislative Council Chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, state Industries Minister Subhash Desai, Diwakar Raote (both of the Shiv Sena), LoP Darekar, Prasad Lad, Maratha leader Vinayak Mete and former minister Sadabhau Khot.

The BJP has 106 MLAs in the 288-member House. It has the strength to comfortably get four of its elected to the Upper House of the Legislature

