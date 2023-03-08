Legislative Council calls for action against display of Aurangzeb posters at hunger strike | Photo: Wikipedia

The Opposition in the legislative council has sought strong action against four people who displayed Mughal King Aurangzeb’s pictures during a hunger strike on March 4 at Sambhaji Nagar, previously known as Aurangabad. Immediately after the incident, AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jalil issued a clarification and said that someone wants to malign the agitation over changing the name of the district and that his party is not linked to such people.

On Wednesday, Leader of Opposition in the council, Ambadas Danve, said, “At one hunger strike in Aurangabad, posters of Aurangzeb were put up and speeches hailing him were delivered late in the night on loud speakers. If a normal person goes on hunger strike, the police put an end to it within a day. However, four days have passed but the police haven’t taken any action.”

State Minister of Higher and Technical Education and Parliamentary Affairs, Chandrakant Patil, agreed that provocative statements are being made in Sambhaji Nagar and that the State Government will take cognisance of the matter. “From the legal point of view, this act could be considered treason. No one is allowed to go on hunger strikes for longer than a day, but I can assure you that I will bring this issue to the notice of the Deputy Chief Minister and action will be taken,” Patil said.

Condemning the incident, Deputy Speaker Neelam Gorhe said even she has seen videos on TV, with Aurangzeb’s pictures displayed but they were later withdrawn. “The government should verify who was behind the act. Action under the MPDA Act should be taken against culprits,” she said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat, while speaking to the media, demanded removal of Aurangzeb's tomb and said that he will send a request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the State Government. “Aurangzeb has no connection with Aurangabad. He might have visited the city but he didn’t die there,” he said.