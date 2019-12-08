Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar returns home after 28 days

Mumbai: Twenty eight days after being admitted to the Breach Candy hospital, the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has returned home on Sunday. On November 11, she was being admitted to the hospital after she was diagnosed with difficulty in breathing caused by pneumonia. She was put on ventilator, and was on life support for a week.

She took to Twitter to update her fans about her health and thanked them for their prayers and well wishes. “For the past 28 days, I was at Breach Candy hospital. I was diagnosed with pneumonia. The doctors preferred that I extend my stay in the hospital and go home when completely healthy. Today, I am back home with the blessings of Mai and Baba. I have my deepest gratitude to all my well wishers all over. Your prayers and good wishes have worked and I humbly bow down to each one of you," Mangeshkar wrote on the microblogging site.

The veteran singer also expressed gratitude to the team of doctors who treated her.

"My doctors at Breach Candy have been my guardian angels and I stand in eternal gratitude to each one of them. The nursing staff has been exceptional. Your endless love and blessings are precious," she added.