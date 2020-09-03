Legal Gallery: HC calls for data on DU digital degrees

New Delhi: The Delhi HC has directed the Delhi University to submit the data relating to number of students who have applied online for seeking digital degree certificates and figures of such certificates which have been issued. The HC’s direction came on being informed that despite judicial order, students have not been issued digital degrees.

“This is completely violative of the order of this court. The timelines shall be adhered to strictly by DU,” Justice Prathiba M Singh said.

“In the affidavit to be filed by DU, the data relating to number of students who have applied online for seeking digital degree certificates and the number of digital degree certificates issued online shall be clearly mentioned," the judge said.

The high court also directed Dr Sanjeev Singh, Joint Director of Delhi University Computer Centre (DUCC), to join the proceedings by video conferencing on September 7.

The high court on August 7 had passed an order on a bunch of petitions, putting in place a proper procedure for issuance of degree certificates through an online mechanism to ensure that delay in printing of degree certificates does not become an impediment to students who need it.

Delhi HC permits breath analyser tests for air traffic controllers

The Delhi High Court on Thursday permitted conducting breath analyser tests through tube process for air traffic controllers while allowing modification in its earlier order suspending the same in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A single-judge bench of Justice Navin Chawla allowed the application moved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation sought modification in its earlier order dated March 23, 2020.

Advocate Anjana Gosain, appearing for the DGCA, told the court that after much deliberation it was concluded that the breath analyzer test is the most efficient and reliable form of detecting alcohol in the breath of the person.

Telugu v/s English in AP schools: HC order to stay

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined interim stay on a Andhra Pradesh High Court order quashing its decision making compulsory for students of government schools to study in English medium from Class 1 to 6 in the ongoing academic year.

The apex court will hear arguments on this on the next date of hearing three weeks later. The government had issued the orders on November 20, 2019.