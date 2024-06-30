Legal Community Applauds New Codes: Experts See Promise Amid Implementation Concerns | Representational Image

Mumbai: Parliament has enacted three laws, the ‘Codes’, which will come into effect from July 1. The Indian Penal Code (IPC) is being replaced with the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita 2023, the Indian Code of Criminal Procedure with the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, and the Indian Evidence Act with the Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023.

The laws include two significant features: Zero FIR and e-FIR. Previously, the complainant had to visit a specific station. Now, citizens can file complaints at any station, and the case will be transferred to the relevant station. This eliminates jurisdictional barriers for the complainant. E-FIR allows complainants to file complaints from anywhere via mobile phones. However, the complainant should visit the relevant station within three days to sign the complaint paper.

The police and judicial systems will also have to follow a timeline. The police must complete the investigation within 90 days and file the charge sheet. Judges will have to deliver verdict within 45 days after a specific hearing period. According to the new law, the police can hold the accused in custody for up to 60 days, whereas it was previously 15 days.

Section 124A on sedition has been cancelled and replaced with a section to be used against those who act against the country with weapons, act against the country’s economy, or act against the country’s integrity. A section for mob lynching has been added. If an accused is absconding, the trial can proceed, and the court can deliver the verdict. If the absconding accused wants to challenge the verdict, they must present themselves in court physically.

Digitisation of the legal system is a feature of these laws. E-FIRs ensure that FIRs cannot be erased, and the issue of missing FIRs will not arise. As per the new law, forensic investigation is mandatory in cases where the punishment exceeds seven years. When the police raid any place or seize property, video recording is compulsory. Virtual hearings are also allowed. According to the Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023, electronic evidence will be considered prima facie evidence, and even messages from social media will be considered as evidence.

There is an app, called ‘NCRB Sankalan of New Criminal Laws’, through which citizens can get information about the new laws and file FIRs. Another app, E-Saksh, will be used by the police to record electronic evidence. The ‘112 India’ app can be used to contact emergency services.

Advocate of the Supreme Court and Bombay High Court, Yuvraj Narwankar, stated, “I welcome the new laws. However, the implementation of the new laws requires infrastructure, which is currently lacking. There is no cloud storage, and data security is crucial, especially in sensitive cases like rape. There seems to be a lack of accountability and insufficient training for police personnel. The new laws do not include the ‘right to be forgotten’, which is important.”

Praveen Dixit, former director general of police of Maharashtra, views the new laws positively. He stated, “It is an historic event that these archaic British period laws are being replaced. It is hoped, as mentioned by the home minister, that these would provide justice to the common man, particularly women and children. The suggested timeline to complete the process is significant. The introduction of electronic evidence would make a significant difference in ensuring the conviction of criminals. The punishment of community service is a welcome concept.”