Lecturer set afire by stalker critical but stable: Hospital

Nagpur: The condition of the 25-year-old woman lecturer who was set on fire in Wardha district was “critical but stable”, hospital authorities said on Wednesday.

Navi Mumbai-based National Burns Centre director Sunil Keswani, who was flown to Nagpur to supervise the treatment on Tuesday, examined the woman and had detailed discussion with the team of doctors taking care of her, they said.

Victim Ankita Pisudde (25), resident of Hinganghat town in Wardha, is undergoing treatment at the Orange City Hospital in Nagpur.

A medical bulletin issued by the hospital on Wednesday said she”remains critical but her vitals are stable”. She also underwent “second debridement and dressing” on Wednesday, it said.

Debridement is a medical procedure to remove dead, damaged or infected tissue.

Keswani examined the woman, reviewed the case files and had a detailed discussion with doctors about her ongoing line of treatment.

He told reporters here on Tuesday that the initial seven days are very critical for the victim, and appreciated the timely care provided by hospital.

“The woman was fully conscious and responding, but not in a position to talk now. The condition of her lungs will be known after three or four days...All efforts are being made to save her,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wardha Police on Wednesday transferred probe in the case to a special team led by Pulgaon town’s deputy superintendent of police (DySP).