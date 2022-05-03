Leaves of police personnel have been cancelled: Maharashtra DGP amid ongoing situation in state

Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Rajneesh Seth, on Tuesday appealed to citizens in the state to maintain peace and law and order. The top cop also warned that stern action will be taken against those who would try to take law in their hands. DGP Seth informed that leaves of police personnel have been cancelled in the wake of ongoing situation in the state and heavy deployment of forces have been put across the state.

"Today the home minister had a meeting to take stock of the law and order situation in the state. Maharashtra Police Force is capable of handling any law and order situation and we are fully ready. Several meetings have been taken at the local level with peace committees and mohalla committees to ensure social peace and harmony. I request every citizen of the state to maintain peace and cooperate with the police," said DGP Seth.

He added, "Preventive action has been taken in large numbers on anti-social and criminal elements. Preventive action has been taken against 15000 persons so far. 87 companies of State Reserve Police Force and over 30000 Home Guards have been deployed across the state. We will take required action on the people who will try to create a law and order situation. Also, the leaves of police personnel have been cancelled."

When asked about what action the police has taken following the speech delivered by MNS chief Raj Thackeray at Aurangabad, DGP said, "Aurangabad Commissioner of Police has studied the speech and is competent to take required action and whatever action is required to be taken will be taken today itself."

