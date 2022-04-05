‘Learn science with spirituality’: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s mantra for students

Addressing the students from Pune’s MIT World Peace University and MIT ADT varsity, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday asked the pupils to study modern education along with the values of spirituality and morality.

He was speaking at the inauguration of Shrimad Bhagvad Gita Gyan Bhavan built by the MIT in Rajbagh area of Loni Kalbhor.

“Educational institutions will have to combine spirituality and science for human upliftment,” he averred, while asserting on the importance of spiritual intelligence along with artificial intelligence.

Remarking that Indian culture is immortalized by sacrifice of saints, he further said, “The students should be engaged in the work of nation building through the study of spirituality and science.”

Governor Koshyari remembered the teachings of Swami Vivekananda and appealed all stakeholders to work with coordination, dedication and discipline for improving the standards of higher education. Later, he distributed 1.25 lakh copies of Bhagavad Gita among the students and exhorted to “come together for world peace”.

MIT’s Prof Dr Vishwanath Karad remarked, “Swami Vivekananda's dream of India becoming a Vishwaguru has begun to come true.” Dr Vijay Bhatkar said, “Gita is a combination of knowledge and spirituality.”

Rahul Karad, Executive President, MIT-WPU and Prof Dr Mangesh Karad, Executive President, MIT ADT were present among other dignitaries.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 08:35 AM IST