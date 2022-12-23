Leak in BPCL diesel pipeline at Thane

Representative image |

Thane: A failed attempt to steal fuel from a Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) diesel pipeline around 5.20 am in the Shil Phata area of Thane resulted in a leak in the 252-km pipe that runs from Mumbai to Manmad. “A gang of miscreants made an unsuccessful bid to tap steal fuel in Shil Phata area on Thursday morning, leading to a minor leak and a temporary shutdown of the facility,” a BPCL spokesman said, adding that the pipe is back in use and fully functional now.

Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) Thane chief Avinash Sawant said there was a leak in the 18-inch high-pressure diesel pipeline near a gas godown at Shil Phata, causing some fuel to spill out. “Our team, along with Turbhe police officials from Navi Mumbai, Shil Phata police officials, local firemen and a team from BPCL were present on the spot,” he said, adding that the area was immediately cordoned off and repair work to plug the leakage was started immediately.