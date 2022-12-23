Leak in BPCL diesel pipeline at Thane

Thane: A failed attempt to steal fuel from a Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) diesel pipeline around 5.20 am in the Shil Phata area of Thane resulted in a leak in the 252-km pipe that runs from Mumbai to Manmad. “A gang of miscreants made an unsuccessful bid to tap steal fuel in Shil Phata area on Thursday morning, leading to a minor leak and a temporary shutdown of the facility,” a BPCL spokesman said, adding that the pipe is back in use and fully functional now.
Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) Thane chief Avinash Sawant said there was a leak in the 18-inch high-pressure diesel pipeline near a gas godown at Shil Phata, causing some fuel to spill out. “Our team, along with Turbhe police officials from Navi Mumbai, Shil Phata police officials, local firemen and a team from BPCL were present on the spot,” he said, adding that the area was immediately cordoned off and repair work to plug the leakage was started immediately.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)