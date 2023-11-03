‘Leaders Who Made Inflammatory Remarks Have Left For Holiday After Jarange Patil Called Off Fast’: Uday Samant

Industries minister Uday Samant |

Mumbai: While taking potshots at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, without naming him, industries minister Uday Samant, on Wednesday said that leaders who made inflammatory remarks have left for holiday after Jarange called off fast.

"The act of calling off the fast served a jolt to vested interests," Samant said while thanking Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil for calling off his hunger strike. He was addressing a press conference at his official residence.

"Political leaders who supported violent protests have left for a holiday," he added.

'Govt will work faster by using more manpower to resolve Maratha issue': Samant

Samant, who was part of the delegation that persuaded Jarange Patil to call off fast, said, "We assured them that our government will give permanent reservation to the Maratha community. We strongly assured them that there will be no need to protest in Mumbai again. Jarange Patil has given us a period of two months. In these two months, the government will work faster by using more manpower."

Samant further said that, “Jarange-Patil demanded that cases against the youth of Maratha community involved in agitation, be withdrawn. Accordingly Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has given instructions that the first agitation cases will be withdrawn in the next 15 days and all the remaining cases will be withdrawn within a month. Jarange Patil also demanded that compensation should be given to the farmers who have suffered losses. While Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said, 441 farmers will be given full compensation. The government has recorded all the demands in written form and has started working on them."

He further said that the Maratha community marched peacefully in Maharashtra in lakhs from 2014 to 2019 and never resorted to violence, but this time some people tried to defame the Government and Jarange-Patil by resorting to violence.

