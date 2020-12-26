Leaders who joined BJP ahead of Maha Assembly elections will return to NCP: Ajit Pawar

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Saturday said that leaders who had joined BJP will return to NCP in the ensuing three-four months.
Pawar said that before the Assembly Elections in 2019, several leaders and workers from NCP and Congress had joined the BJP. "They went to BJP in the hope that the party will come to power and their plans for development of their area will get support. However, now these leaders are frustrated. They are not able to implement any plans for their area. Therefore, they are now eager to return," he added.
Pawar said that he will refrain from commenting on who will be joining party as election code of conduct for the gram panchayat elections is in effect as of now. He added that some leaders want to join them but the process will only begin after the election code of conduct is over. He hinted that some prominent and important leaders in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad area will join the party soon.
Pawar took a dig at BJP Chief Chandrakant Patil and former CM Devendra Fadnavis.
"Someone has said 'mi punha yein' (I will come back). Unfortunately, it was not possible. Someone said 'mi Parat jaeen' (I will go back). But who invited you to Pune?" Pawar said.
"However, people of Kothrud have elected you for five years for the development of the constituency. Therefore, you should work for them," the NCP leader said.
Fadnavis had used 'mi punha yein' refrain during the 2019 poll campaign to convey that he would return as a chief minister for the second term. However, after the poll results, the Shiv Sena joined hands with the NCP and Congress to keep the BJP away from power.
On the Maratha reservation, Pawar said the issue was pending in the Supreme Court.
"We are trying to justify the law. But considering the current scenario, we took a decision to list the community under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category.
However, it is possible that some people have different opinions on this issue." he said.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)