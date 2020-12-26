Leaders who joined BJP ahead of Maha Assembly elections will return to NCP: Ajit Pawar

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Saturday said that leaders who had joined BJP will return to NCP in the ensuing three-four months.

Pawar said that before the Assembly Elections in 2019, several leaders and workers from NCP and Congress had joined the BJP. "They went to BJP in the hope that the party will come to power and their plans for development of their area will get support. However, now these leaders are frustrated. They are not able to implement any plans for their area. Therefore, they are now eager to return," he added.

Pawar said that he will refrain from commenting on who will be joining party as election code of conduct for the gram panchayat elections is in effect as of now. He added that some leaders want to join them but the process will only begin after the election code of conduct is over. He hinted that some prominent and important leaders in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad area will join the party soon.