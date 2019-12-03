Leaders lobby for ministerial berth in Uddhav's cabinet; young turks want veterans be made 'margdarshak'

Aspirants from Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have launched hectic lobbying for their induction in the Uddhav Thackeray led cabinet. The expansion is expected to take place only after the conclusion of a week long winter session on December 21.

Newly elected legislators from state assembly are making a strong pitch for their induction as they are strongly opposed to ministerial berth to members of the state legislative council. Further, a large number of first time elected members and young legislators want that parties should make old guard ''margdarshak'' instead of making them ministers again.

Aspirants are aware that of the proposed 43 member state cabinet Shiv Sena will get 16 ministers comprising 11 cabinet and five ministers of state, NCP 15 comprising 11 cabinet and four ministers of state and Congress 12 comprising nine cabinet and three ministers of state. Parties will have to strive to maintain regional balance. Congress and NCP will also have to give ministerial berth to their allies.