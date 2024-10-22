Lawrence Bishnoi To Contest Maharashtra Elections 2024? Gangster Gets Request From THIS Political Party

(File photo) Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi | FPJ

Lawrence Bishnoi, the gangster who is lodged in Gujarat's Sabarmati jail, has been requested to contest upcoming state elections in Maharashtra. An image showing a document apparently written on letterhead of a party named Uttar Bhartiya Vikas Sena (UBVS), is doing rounds on social media platforms. The letterhead claims that UBVS has official registration with Election Commission of India (ECI) and state election commission.

Addressing the gangster as 'Aadarneeya' (honourble) Shri Lawrence Bishnoi, the political party apparently says that it was proud that Bishnoi was a north Indian from the state of Punjab.

The letter waxes eloquent about Bishnoi and even goes to the extent of saying that the criminal is like freedom-fighter Bhagat Singh. The letter then requests Bishnoi to contest Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections which are due next month.

The letter is dated October 18, 2024 and the address mentioned is that of Sabarmati jail.

Lawrence Bishnoi hogged limelight again recently after his criminal network claimed responsibility for killing Baba Siddique, a prominent name in Mumbai political circles. The murder took place right on the day of Dussehra (October 12). Bishnoi's gang claimed that Siddique was killed because he had ties with gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

Bishnoi has even threatened to kill Bollywood superstar Salman Khan because of his alleged killing of Chinkara (Indian Gazelle) many years ago. The Bishnoi community reveres Chinkaras.

Killing of Baba Siddique sent shockwaves through Maharashtra's political circles and even through the entertainment industry.

Among common citizens, many are expressing surprise at how a criminal who is in jail can manage to operate his gang and carry out crimes like murder.

Following Baba Siddique's murder, the government has boosted security provided to Salman Khan. Mumbai Police has made 10 arrests so far in the murder case. The arrests have been made from Mumbai as well as other locations in the country. Five arrests were made from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Further investigation is going on.