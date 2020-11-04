'Law is followed in Maharashtra': Sanjay Raut on Arnab Goswami's arrest in 2018 suicide case

"If there is anything wrong, one wants to say something then the courts are there," Raut added. He further said that the police department, no matter whichever state they belong to, should be allowed to function independently.

Police on Wednesday arrested Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami here for allegedly abetting suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. Goswami was arrested from his Lower Parel house in the morning. Goswami, who was seen being pushed into the police van, claimed he was assaulted by police at his home, before being taken away.

In 2018, the architect and his mother committed suicide over alleged non-payment of dues by Republic TV, police said. In May this year, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced he has ordered a fresh probe in the case after a complaint by Adnya Naik, daughter of the architect Anvay Naik.

Deshmukh said Adnya alleged that the Alibaug police had not investigated the alleged non-payment of dues from Goswami's channel, which she claimed drove her father and grandmother to suicide in May 2018. Police said Goswami was taken to Alibaug in Raigad district in connection with the suicide case.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leaders reacted strongly to the police action against Goswami. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar described it as "an attack on press freedom" in Maharashtra and said it reminded of the "Emergency days". Javadekar tweeted, "We condemn the attack on press freedom in Maharashtra. This is not the way to treat the Press. This reminds us of the emergency days when the press was treated like this," he said.