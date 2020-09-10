Latur youngster attempts suicide to protest against Supreme Court's interim stay on Maratha quota

A 25-year-old youth from Latur district made an attempt to commit suicide by consuming poison to protest against the Supreme Court’s interim stay on 12 per cent quota in education and 13 per cent in jobs for the Maratha community for 2020-21.

The incident took place in front of Chakur tehsil office. The police have identified the youth as Kishore Giridhar Kadam. He was immediately sent to Latur Government Medical College for further treatment. The tehsildar clarified that the incident took place without any prior notice to the administration.

In Nashik, few Maratha youth staged protests and decided soon to launch an agitation to restore the quota. Maratha Kranti Morcha, which had organised 56 protest morchas demanding reservation for the community between 2016 and 2018, held a meeting at Nashik to decide the future course of action.

As reported by Free Press Journal, various pro-Maratha reservation organisations have warned that they will hit the roads if the quota was not restored at the earliest. Some of the Maratha Kranti Morcha activists have said they were not against the government, but will fight for justice for the community.