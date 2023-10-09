Latur Rape & Murder Case: 2 Receive Life Imprisonment, 4 Sentenced to 3 years RI | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Additional Sessions Court in Latur, Maharashtra, sentenced six individuals in a 2014 rape and murder case. Mahendra Singh Chauhan and Samir Killarikar received life imprisonment, while Prabhakar Shetty, Swarn Singh Thakur, Vikram Singh Chauhan, and Kuldeep Singh Thakur were sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment. The sentencing occurred on October 5, 2023.

2014 case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered the case on August 8, 2014, following a request from the Maharashtra Government and further notification from the Government of India. The CBI took over the investigation of FIR No.80/2014 dated March 27, 2014, previously registered at MIDC Police Station, Latur, Maharashtra, against unknown persons on charges of abduction, rape, and murder of the victim.

Allegations in the case

The allegations stated that Mahendra Singh Chauhan and Samir Killarikar, along with the victim, traveled from Latur to Tuljapur, Maharashtra, on March 21, 2014, in a car. It was further alleged that on the way, the two accused gang-raped and murdered her by drowning her in a pond.

After the investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet on September 13, 2019, against the six accused. The Trial Court found all six accused guilty and convicted them.