Latur: Drunk teachers held for creating ruckus on Independence Day

Latur: Two drunk school teachers identified as Dadimei and Birajdar have been arrested by outpost police station of Latur for creating a ruckus in the district council school of Dongraj on Independence Day. They were found in an inebriated condition, said the police.

According to the school authority, the two individuals were abusing other teachers. In Dongraj district council school, there are a total of 11 teachers, of which five are women, and 307 students up to class eight. The reason why the teachers were drunk and were abusing other staff is yet to be ascertained.

Education committee officials were informed by the school principal about the ruckus, who reached the spot immediately. Even after repeated requests, the duo did not stop abusing other staff members, said the officials.

After the entire episode, an inquiry has been initiated by the education officer in the matter. Upset with the behaviour, villagers and the sarpanch (village head), Bhaskar Kulkarni have demanded action against these two teachers for bringing a bad name to the school.