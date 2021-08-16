Latur civic body first in Maharashtra to set up organic wastewater recycle plant: officials

The Latur Municipal Corporation (LMC) has become the first civic body in Maharashtra to set up an organic wastewater recycling plant which will prove useful in overcoming water scarcity, officials have said.

According to officials, the LMC aims to activate eight such projects which will make 4.80 lakh litres of usable water available daily for citizens.

Contaminated water of drains will be biologically recycled through various means in each of the plants, they said.

Water scarcity is a perennial feature in the Latur district located in the arid Marathwada region of the state.

In 2016, water had to be supplied to the district by trains due to drought.

"The Latur municipal corporation has been working on various options to make the city self-sufficient in water and to permanently overcome water scarcity. Efforts are also being made to make the city clean and beautiful. The corporation has undertaken wastewater recycling projects intending to prevent pollution and reuse the wastewater. Due to eight such projects, 4.80 lakh litres of usable water will become available after recycling. The waste material left behind during purification of the wastewater will be used as manure," they said.

Of these total eight plants, the one set up in the premises of the Manjra Ayurvedic College was inaugurated by District Guardian Minister Amit Deshmukh on Sunday.

"Such projects are needed in all cities. I hope other cities would draw inspiration from Latur and make efforts to establish such projects," he said.

Mayor Vikrant Gojamgunde said sewage or wastewater recycling plants are being set up in many cities but maintaining them becomes difficult due to a huge cost.

"Latur Municipal Corporation has set up this project at the cost of only Rs 25 lakh. A total of Rs 2 crore has been spent for the eight projects," he added.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 05:50 PM IST