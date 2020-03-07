Latest News on Coronavirus in India: Mahavitaran stops biometric attendance system use in all offices

In the wake of the Coronavirus threat, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) or Mahavitaran has suspended the biometric attendance system in all its offices across the state. No positive case of Coronavirus has been reported in the state so far.

As one of the preventive measures towards COVID 19 spread the power distribution company has suspended its biometric attendance system and instructed its staff across the state not to use it. The system will remain suspended until further notice said Commander (retd.) Shivaji Indulkar, chief general manager (HR), MSEDCL.

“As the number of positive Coronavirus cases and death toll is on the rise, there has been an atmosphere of fear and suspicion all across including among the staff of our office. Along with sharing dos and don’ts to prevent the spread. It was simultaneously decided by the officials to suspend the biometric system which is used by hundreds of staff members,” said a senior official.

Mahavitaran’s Mumbai office Prakashgad itself has 600 employees.

The official added, “The biometric system will remain suspended until we notify the staff. The directive to suspend the system came into effect on March 5.”