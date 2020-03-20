Latest coronavirus updates: Mumbai Bagh protesters may step back, temporarily

Mumbai: The coronavirus pandemic has cast a pall of doom on the ongoing all-women anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest at Nagpada’s Morland Road, dubbed Mumbai Bagh.

On Sunday, the state health minister Rajesh Tope urged citizens to avoid mass gatherings and practise social distancing. From Monday, the number of women visiting Mumbai Bagh began to fall.

Having begun with a strength of 45 on January 26, as many as 300 women visitors flocked to the protest each day. However, this number has been barely touching 50 lately.

“After the coronavirus outbreak, footfall has reduced. Fewer women are turning up these days,” said Shaziya Ali, one of the protesters.

Despite Tope’s request to citizens, the protesting women remained firm in their resolve, insisting they would not call off the protest unless Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray passed a resolution against the implementation of the contentious CAA, the National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).