Latest coronavirus update: To ease virus testing, civic body categorises return travellers in Mumbai

Dr. Shah told the Free Press Journal, “Our major concern is the category B patients who are old and high risk. We are admitting Category B patients to the quarantine facility and taking their swabs.

The Category C people are screened and home quarantined after necessary counselling. These people in home quarantine are supposed to be that way for next 14 days. Teams at ward level follow up with them till the end of their home quarantine period.”

Speaking to media persons on Monday Dr Shah had informed that total 24 doctors have been posted in three shifts at the Seven Hills facility at Marol to monitor those in quarantine.

The number of infected cases in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has increased to 14 from nine on Tuesday.

As part of the community surveillance, 1,067 BMC teams across 24 wards have visited 10,027 housing societies and 254 individual households. The objective is to look for any patients with travel history or similar symptoms, create awareness, dispel myths and make people aware of precautions.

However all these 1067 teams are visiting only non slum housing societies. This has raised questions on BMC's preparations in slums/chawls in the event of possible cases.

"So far we are targeting only non slum areas as they are in high risk category. Most of the people in these areas have returned from a foreign trip, from affected foreign countries. Meanwhile, those in slums are low risk areas for us currently," said a senior BMC official.