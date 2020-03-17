Latest coronavirus update: Shirdi Saibaba Temple to shut from today amid virus scare

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Shirdi Saibaba Temple in Maharashtra will be closed for devotees from 3 pm today till further orders.

In Mumbai also, the doors of Mumbadevi Temple have been closed for devotees.

After multiple cases of coronavirus were reported from Maharashtra, the administration has also closed down Pune's Shaniwar Wada Fort for the public.