Latest coronavirus update: No of Virus patients reach 33 in-state; CM Uddhav Thackeray briefs PM Modi on measures

“The 31-year-old person was admitted in Naidu Hospital here on March 14. The result of his swab sample, which was sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), has returned positive,” he said, adding the person is undergoing treatment and is stable. He had travelled from Japan to Dubai back to India.

Minister of Public Health Rajesh Tope said the state Government has urged the Maharashtra Public Service Commission to postpone all exams until March 31 while the museums will remain closed till the same period.

Tope, who visited the Kasturbha Hospital and Seven Hills Hospital to review the quarantine facility and other infrastructure, announced that the laboratory capacity to test samples of suspected novel coronavirus will be expanded to 350 per day from the present 100 at the civic-run Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai.

Tope said another laboratory will be set up at KEM Hospital in Mumbai in the next two days. New laboratories will also come up at JJ Hospital, the Haffkine Institute — also in Mumbai, besides at a hospital in Pune in the next 15-20 days in view of coronavirus outbreak.

He said orders will be issued either on Monday or Tuesday and the facility will be ready within 15-20 days.

Of the 33, nine are currently undergoing treatment at the Kasturbha Hospital. Tope said that 250 samples can be tested at the new facility at KEM Hospital.

Further, the Minister said laboratory will be set up at the medical colleges situated at Dhule, Aurangabad, Miraj and Solapur. Additional 450 ventilators will be made available to treat coronavirus patients across the state.

As on date, 1,81,925 fliers, 1,584 were screened at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur airports. Since January 18, 758 were admitted in the isolation wards due to fever, cold and cough.

Of 758, reports of 659 patients came coronavirus negative while 33 positive. Still 75 suspected patients are undergoing treatment at the isolation wards across the state.